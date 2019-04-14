IPL 2019 SRH vs DC LIVE score: SRH eye Williamson's comeback in playing 11

JUST IN
In head to head comparison, Sunrisers Hyderabad hold an advantage as they won nine of the 13 matches while Delhi Capitals won four. Check SRH vs DC LIVE score, Toss updates and match commentary here

In today’s second match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals (DC) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. In-form DC will look to carry forward the momentum while SRH will look to come back strongly after losing their previous game to Kings XI Punjab. Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen have struggled on the slow Mohali wicket and they will be eyeing the comeback of regular skipper Kane Williamson in SRH playing 11. Williamson will help to strengthen brittle batting which are heavily depended on the duo of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner at the top. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will look to continue their winning run and consolidate their position in IPL points table 2019. In head to head comparison, Sunrisers Hyderabad hold an advantage as they won nine of the 13 matches while Delhi Capitals won only four

SRH vs DC match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream SRH vs DC 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.

