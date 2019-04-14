IPL 2019 SRH vs DC LIVE score: SRH eye Williamson's comeback in playing 11

In today’s second match of (IPL 2019), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals (DC) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. In-form DC will look to carry forward the momentum while SRH will look to come back strongly after losing their previous game to Kings XI Punjab. Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen have struggled on the slow Mohali wicket and they will be eyeing the comeback of regular skipper Kane Williamson in Williamson will help to strengthen brittle batting which are heavily depended on the duo of and at the top. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will look to continue their winning run and consolidate their position in In head to head comparison, Sunrisers Hyderabad hold an advantage as they won nine of the 13 matches while Delhi Capitals won only four



CHECK MATCH 29 (KKR vs CSK) LIVE score and Match Commentary here



Check 2019 IPL Points table here



IPL 2019, Match 30: LIVE scorecard





IPL 2019, Match 30: Live streaming



match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.

Stay tuned for score, toss updates and match commentary here



