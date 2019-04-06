IPL 2019 SRH vs MI Preview: Can Bumrah, Malinga solve Warner-Jonny riddle

In match 19 of VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), (SRH) will host (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. For SRH, openers and are in good form and the bowling section is filled with talents such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Rohit Sharma-led is one team that can bounce back from any adverse situation, and they have proved that time and again. Out of four games, they have won two and lost as many.

Check the IPL 2019 points table here



Both teams have players who can single-handedly turn the match in their favour and their clash will be a spectacle for the fans.

Check the IPL 2019 schedule here



If have a pace-battery filled with names like Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Behrendorff, then have Buvneshwar Kumar, and

The batting line-up of both the teams is equally diverse, Mumbai have Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and Yuvraj then Sunrisers have David Warner,

Mumbai Indians have an advantage over as they have Hardik and Krunal Pandya, and Kerion Pollard who are good with the bat as well as the ball.

Mumbai Indians Team News

Mumbai will be high on spirit as the team defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in their last match and they would look to gain further momentum.

Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial knock in their last match that led to the team's victory and it all ended Mumbai's woes as they were struggling to find a dedicated batsman who can handle the situation after Rohit and de Kock.

has been in his usual form but Mumbai would hope for more stability. Their bowling is stronger than ever with a combination for any situation and pitch.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

are at the top of VIVO points table with a hat-trick of wins after losing their opening match.

Kane Williamson, who usually leads the team, has been in and out of the playing 11 due to injury but the team has not much to worry as it's still keeping well.

and have performed in all games so far but their yet-to-be-tested middle order can be a concern for the team, a sign of which was visible in their last match against Delhi Capitals.

Mohammad Nabi's quick rise as leading wicket-taker is phenomenal and his presence in the playing 11 has become be a cause of concern for opponents.

is playing a fine role with the bat as well as the ball but Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan are yet to play a key role.

Mumbai Indians and Probables.

playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff

playing 11 probables: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Vijay Shankar

IPL 2019, Match 19: vs Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 6, 2019, and Saturday

Place: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Time: 8:00 pm IST

SRH vs match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the SRH vs MI 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and website. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Here's the squad for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians:

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Mumbai Indians squad

Mumbai Indians: (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock.