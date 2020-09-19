IPL 2020: As humans, following Covid-19 protocol won't be easy, says Iyer

JUST IN
Business Standard

IPL 2020 has moved out of India in view of the rising coronavirus cases. A bio-secure bubble has been created at the UAE's three venues, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, to host 60 matches in total

Anish Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Shreyas Iyer. Photo: PTI
It was not going to easy as human beings to follow the rules and regulations in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said in a media conference on Saturday. The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is being played from today in a bio-secure bubble across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

‘It is an unusual time and sometimes it is hard as a human being to follow the rules and regulations in place due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, it is in our best interest to follow the protocol laid down for players' benefit," Iyer said during a virtual pre-match press conference.

Covid-19 protocol for IPL 2020:

1. Players will be tested every five days during the course of the tournament.

2. If any player tests positive, he will go into a 14-day quarantine. After the mandatory self-isolation period, the player or support staff will be required to undergo two more Covid-19 RT-PCR tests within a space of 24 hours.

3. The media is not allowed to enter stadiums. It can only interact with players in post-match press conferences, virtually. This means, there will be no physical interaction of players with anybody outside of the bio-bubble.
First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 15:08 IST

