IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LIVE: All eyes on playing 11s of Delhi, Punjab today
Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting says that Ajinkya Rahane isn't an automatic selection in the DC playing XI. Check DC vs KXIP live toss, playing 11 and other match details here
Topics
IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals | Bio-Bubble
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Captain Shreyas Iyer of Delhi Capitals during a practice session for IPL 2020, in Dubai. Photo: PTI
Check 2020 IPL latest news and live score here
However, rechristened Delhi managed to qualify for the playoffs after a change in leadership and coaching staff last season. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab has also changed it leadership by bringing Anil Kumble as chief mentor, while KL Rahul has been appointed captain.
DC vs KXIP playing 11:
Delhi Capitals' management is in a bind with two players in the fray for every spot. However, Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting has admitted that Ajinkya Rahane was not an automatic selection in the DC playing XI. He further said Rahane was certainly not in the scheme of things for the DC vs KXIP clash. KXIP, on the other hand, had some easy pickings while selecting the playing 11.Match 2: IPL 2020 live score, DC vs KXIP scorecard
Check DC vs KXIP full scorecard here
DC vs KXIP live streaming
The live telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab IPL second match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV. The DC vs KXIP live toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
Stay tuned for the latest on IPL 2020 live score, toss and playing 11 updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More