IPL 2020: Check Chennai Super Kings full schedule, match timings, venue

(CSK), the three-time (IPL) winner, will look to continue their dominance in season 13 as well (IPL 2020). Finalists last year, CSK will begin its campaign against defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament opener on September 19 at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi.



CSK fans are waiting to see captain MS Dhoni, who was on a sabbatical since India’s loss in 2019 ICC World Cup semifinal. However, the Thala (as CSK fans call Dhoni) has surprised everyone by announcing his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

Following Dhoni’s announcement, his teammate Suresh Raina, whom fans call Junior Thala, also announced retirement from international cricket the same day. But the southpaw has withdrawn from the cash-rich league after some members of CSK contingent tested postive for Covid-19 in UAE. Another senior player, Harbhajan Singh, also decided to not take part in th tournament due to personal reasons. He did not travel with the team for UAE.

Talking about the team CSK, also known as Daddy’s army for its high average age of key players, will play its two afternoon matches (3:30 pm start). In the auction, CSK plugged some gaps in its squad by bagging English all-rounder Sam Curran and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai will play its last match against Kings XI Punjab on November 1.

Click here to download CSK full schedule in pdf

Check fixtures, match timings and venue here:



