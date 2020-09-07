IPL 2020: Check Chennai Super Kings full schedule, match timings, venue

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020 in UAE: Check full schedule, venues and match timings here
Governing Council meet: IPL 2020 will have 10 double header matches
No live cricket: Watch top IPL matches on Star Sports at 8 pm everyday
Covid-19: MI's Suryakumar laments IPL 2020 delay, urges people to stay home
On this day last year, Mumbai Indian stunned CSK to win its 4th IPL title
-
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner, will look to continue their dominance in season 13 as well (IPL 2020). Finalists last year, CSK will begin its IPL 2020 campaign against defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament opener on September 19 at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi.
CSK fans are waiting to see captain MS Dhoni, who was on a sabbatical since India’s loss in 2019 ICC World Cup semifinal. However, the Thala (as CSK fans call Dhoni) has surprised everyone by announcing his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.
Following Dhoni’s announcement, his teammate Suresh Raina, whom fans call Junior Thala, also announced retirement from international cricket the same day. But the southpaw has withdrawn from the cash-rich league after some members of CSK contingent tested postive for Covid-19 in UAE. Another senior player, Harbhajan Singh, also decided to not take part in th tournament due to personal reasons. He did not travel with the team for UAE.
Talking about the team CSK, also known as Daddy’s army for its high average age of key players, will play its two afternoon matches (3:30 pm start). In the IPL 2020 auction, CSK plugged some gaps in its squad by bagging English all-rounder Sam Curran and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood.
Chennai will play its last IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab on November 1.
Click here to download CSK full schedule in pdf
Check Chennai Super Kings fixtures, match timings and venue here:
|CSK Full schedule for IPL 2020
|DATE
|DAY
|Matches
|IST
|UAE
|VENUE
|STADIUM NAME
|19-Sep-20
|SAT
|MI vs CSK
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|Sheikh Zayed stadium
|22-Sep-20
|TUE
|RR vs CSK
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH
|Sharjah cricket stadium
|25-Sep-20
|FRI
|CSK vs DC
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|Dubai international cricket stadium
|2-Oct-20
|FRI
|CSK vs SRH
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|Dubai international cricket stadium
|4-Oct-20
|SUN
|KXIP vs CSK
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|Dubai international cricket stadium
|7-Oct-20
|WED
|KKR vs CSK
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|Sheikh Zayed stadium
|10-Oct-20
|SAT
|CSK vs RCB
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|Dubai international cricket stadium
|13-Oct-20
|TUE
|SRH vs CSK
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|Dubai international cricket stadium
|17-Oct-20
|SAT
|DC vs CSK
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH
|Sharjah cricket stadium
|19-Oct-20
|MON
|CSK vs RR
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|Abu Dhabi cricket stadium
|23-Oct-20
|FRI
|CSK vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH
|Sharjah cricket stadium
|25-Oct-20
|SUN
|RCB vs CSK
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|DUBAI
|Dubai international cricket stadium
|29-Oct-20
|THU
|CSK vs KKR
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|Dubai international cricket stadium
|1-Nov-20
|SUN
|CSK vs KXIP
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|Sheikh Zayed stadium