JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

IPL 2020: Check Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, match timings, venue

IPL 2020: Check Kings XI Punjab full schedule, match timings, venue
Business Standard

IPL 2020: Check Chennai Super Kings full schedule, match timings, venue

In the IPL 2020 auction, CSK plugged some gaps in its squad by bagging English all-rounder Sam Curran and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood

Topics
Chennai Super Kings | IPL 2020 | Suresh Raina

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar. Photo: PTI
MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar. Photo: PTI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner, will look to continue their dominance in season 13 as well (IPL 2020). Finalists last year, CSK will begin its IPL 2020 campaign against defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament opener on September 19 at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi.

CSK fans are waiting to see captain MS Dhoni, who was on a sabbatical since India’s loss in 2019 ICC World Cup semifinal. However, the Thala (as CSK fans call Dhoni) has surprised everyone by announcing his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

Following Dhoni’s announcement, his teammate Suresh Raina, whom fans call Junior Thala, also announced retirement from international cricket the same day. But the southpaw has withdrawn from the cash-rich league after some members of CSK contingent tested postive for Covid-19 in UAE. Another senior player, Harbhajan Singh, also decided to not take part in th tournament due to personal reasons. He did not travel with the team for UAE.

Talking about the team CSK, also known as Daddy’s army for its high average age of key players, will play its two afternoon matches (3:30 pm start). In the IPL 2020 auction, CSK plugged some gaps in its squad by bagging English all-rounder Sam Curran and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai will play its last IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab on November 1.

Click here to download CSK full schedule in pdf

Check Chennai Super Kings fixtures, match timings and venue here:

CSK Full schedule for IPL 2020
DATE DAY Matches IST UAE VENUE STADIUM NAME
19-Sep-20 SAT MI vs CSK 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI Sheikh Zayed stadium
22-Sep-20 TUE RR vs CSK 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH Sharjah cricket stadium
25-Sep-20 FRI CSK vs DC 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI Dubai international cricket stadium
2-Oct-20 FRI CSK vs SRH 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI Dubai international cricket stadium
4-Oct-20 SUN KXIP vs CSK 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI Dubai international cricket stadium
7-Oct-20 WED KKR vs CSK 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI Sheikh Zayed stadium
10-Oct-20 SAT CSK vs RCB 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI Dubai international cricket stadium
13-Oct-20 TUE SRH vs CSK 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI Dubai international cricket stadium
17-Oct-20 SAT DC vs CSK 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH Sharjah cricket stadium
19-Oct-20 MON CSK vs RR 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI Abu Dhabi cricket stadium
23-Oct-20 FRI CSK vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH Sharjah cricket stadium
25-Oct-20 SUN RCB vs CSK 3:30PM 2:00PM DUBAI Dubai international cricket stadium
29-Oct-20 THU CSK vs KKR 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI Dubai international cricket stadium
1-Nov-20 SUN CSK vs KXIP 3:30PM 2:00PM ABU DHABI Sheikh Zayed stadium

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY