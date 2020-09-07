IPL 2020: Check Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, match timings, venue

-
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to put up a strong show and reach the knockout stage of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) when the Shahrukh Khan co-owned franchise starts its campaign on September 23.
KKR will play is first IPL match this season against Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. After failing to find a place in playoffs, Dinesh Karthik-led side would be itching to make an impression this time with the addition of English man Eoin Morgan and Australian pacer Pat Cummins.
Cummins was the most expensive player in IPL 2020 auction and KKR brought him for Rs 15.5 crore, which was more than a third of the franchisee's available purse. The team improved its batting department by buying 2019 world cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore.
Of its 14 matches, KKR will play three afternoon (3:30 pm starts) and 11 evening (7:30 pm start) matches. Kolkata Knight Riders will play its last IPL 2020 league match on November 1 against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International cricket stadium.
Check KKR’s full schedule, match timing and venue here:
|KKR FULL SCHEDULE FOR IPL 2020
|DAY
|DATE
|MATCHES
|IST
|UAE
|VENUE
|WED
|23-Sep-20
|KKR vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|SAT
|26-Sep-20
|KKR vs SRH
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|WED
|30-Sep-20
|RR vs KKR
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|SAT
|3-Oct-20
|DC vs KKR
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH
|WED
|7-Oct-20
|KKR vs CSK
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|SAT
|10-Oct-20
|KXIP vs KKR
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|MON
|12-Oct-20
|RCB vs KKR
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH
|FRI
|16-Oct-20
|MI vs KKR
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|SUN
|18-Oct-20
|SRH vs KKR
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|WED
|21-Oct-20
|KKR vs RCB
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|SAT
|24-Oct-20
|KKR vs DC
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|MON
|26-Oct-20
|KKR vs KXIP
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH
|THU
|29-Oct-20
|CSK vs KKR
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|SUN
|1-Nov-20
|KKR vs RR
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI