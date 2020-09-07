JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

IPL 2020: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore schedule, match timing, venue

IPL 2020: Check Chennai Super Kings full schedule, match timings, venue
Business Standard

IPL 2020: Check Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, match timings, venue

After failing to find a place in playoffs last season, Dinesh Karthik-led side would be itching to make an impression in IPL 2020

Topics
Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2020 | Bio-Bubble

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Andre Russell and Shubman Gill. Photo: PTI
Andre Russell and Shubman Gill. Photo: PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to put up a strong show and reach the knockout stage of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) when the Shahrukh Khan co-owned franchise starts its campaign on September 23.

KKR will play is first IPL match this season against Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. After failing to find a place in playoffs, Dinesh Karthik-led side would be itching to make an impression this time with the addition of English man Eoin Morgan and Australian pacer Pat Cummins.

Click here to download KKR IPL SCHEDULE

Cummins was the most expensive player in IPL 2020 auction and KKR brought him for Rs 15.5 crore, which was more than a third of the franchisee's available purse. The team improved its batting department by buying 2019 world cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore.

Of its 14 matches, KKR will play three afternoon (3:30 pm starts) and 11 evening (7:30 pm start) matches. Kolkata Knight Riders will play its last IPL 2020 league match on November 1 against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International cricket stadium.

Check KKR’s full schedule, match timing and venue here:

KKR FULL SCHEDULE FOR IPL 2020
DAY DATE MATCHES IST UAE VENUE
WED 23-Sep-20 KKR vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
SAT 26-Sep-20 KKR vs SRH 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
WED 30-Sep-20 RR vs KKR 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
SAT 3-Oct-20 DC vs KKR 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH
WED 7-Oct-20 KKR vs CSK 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
SAT 10-Oct-20 KXIP vs KKR 3:30PM 2:00PM ABU DHABI
MON 12-Oct-20 RCB vs KKR 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH
FRI 16-Oct-20 MI vs KKR 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
SUN 18-Oct-20 SRH vs KKR 3:30PM 2:00PM ABU DHABI
WED 21-Oct-20 KKR vs RCB 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
SAT 24-Oct-20 KKR vs DC 3:30PM 2:00PM ABU DHABI
MON 26-Oct-20 KKR vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH
THU 29-Oct-20 CSK vs KKR 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
SUN 1-Nov-20 KKR vs RR 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI



First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 10:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY