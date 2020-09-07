IPL 2020: Check Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, match timings, venue

(KKR) will look to put up a strong show and reach the knockout stage of 13th edition of (IPL 2020) when the Shahrukh Khan co-owned franchise starts its campaign on September 23.

KKR will play is first IPL match this season against Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. After failing to find a place in playoffs, Dinesh Karthik-led side would be itching to make an impression this time with the addition of English man and Australian pacer

Click here to download KKR IPL SCHEDULE



Cummins was the most expensive player in auction and KKR brought him for Rs 15.5 crore, which was more than a third of the franchisee's available purse. The team improved its batting department by buying 2019 world cup-winning captain for Rs 5.25 crore.

Of its 14 matches, KKR will play three afternoon (3:30 pm starts) and 11 evening (7:30 pm start) matches. will play its last league match on November 1 against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International cricket stadium.

Check KKR’s full schedule, match timing and venue here:



