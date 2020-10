IPL 2020: Check RCB vs KXIP head to head and playing 11 predictions here

would look to gain two crucial points, when Virat Kohli-led side takes on laggards (KXIP) at Sharjah cricket ground on Thursday. KXIP, on the other hand, would take inspiration from a win over RCB previously in Punjab has failed to lift themselves in the crunch situations and managed to win only one game in so far. Head to head, KXIP has a slight advantage as KXIP has 13 out 25 matches in IPL.



RCB vs KXIP head to head

Overall

Total matches: 25

RCB won: 12

KXIP won: 13

RCB vs KXIP head to head since 2018 (including one match in IPL 2020)

Matches: 5

RCB won: 4

KXIP won: 1

RCB vs KXIP playing 11 prediction

KXIP’s best overseas buy, Glenn Maxwell, has failed to make any impression in the season so far as a finisher. And in all likelihood he will be replaced by in KXIP playing 11. KXIP will also look to beef up its spin department, given the pitches in UAE started to get slow and assist spinners.

KXIP tentative playing 11: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, (C), Simran Singh (W), Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh

Meanwhile, is coming into the match with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders as it easily defended 194 and won the match by 82 runs at the same venue. and company would also take note that hitting sixes at Sharjah is not easy as it would have been in first half of

RCB tentative playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, (C), (W), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.



Can Kohli equals Dhawan's record of maximum number of fifties in IPL today

Full list of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2020 players along with their salaries:

Player Team Retained/bought Price (Rs cr) Virat Kohli RCB Retained 17.00 A B de Villiers RCB Retained 11.00 Chris Morris RCB Bought 10.00 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB Retained 6.00 Shivam Dube RCB Retained 5.00 Aaron Finch RCB Bought 4.40 Umesh Yadav RCB Retained 4.20 Kane Richardson RCB Bought 4.00 Washington Sundar RCB Retained 3.20 Navdeep Saini RCB Retained 3.00 Mohammed Siraj RCB Retained 2.60 Dale Steyn RCB Bought 2.00 Moeen Ali RCB Retained 1.70 Parthiv Patel RCB Retained 1.70 Pawan Negi RCB Retained 1.00 Gurkeerat Mann Singh RCB Retained 0.50 Isuru Udana RCB Bought 0.50 Devdutt Padikkal RCB Retained 0.20 Joshua Philippe RCB Bought 0.20 Pavan Deshpande (uncapped) RCB Bought 0.20 Shahbaz Ahmad (uncapped) RCB Bought 0.20

Here is KXIP’s full squad for IPL 2020:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded in Price (Rs cr) K L Rahul KXIP Retained 11.00 Glenn Maxwell KXIP Bought 10.75 Sheldon Cottrell KXIP Bought 8.50 Krishnappa Gowtham KXIP Traded in 6.20 Karun Nair KXIP Retained 5.60 Mohammed Shami KXIP Retained 4.80 Nicholas Pooran KXIP Retained 4.20 Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXIP Retained 4.00 Chris Jordan KXIP Bought 3.00 Chris Gayle KXIP Retained 2.00 Ravi Bishnoi (uncapped) KXIP Bought 2.00 Mandeep Singh KXIP Retained 1.40 Mayank Agarwal KXIP Retained 1.00 Hardus Viljoen KXIP Retained 0.75 Prabhsimran Singh (uncapped) KXIP Bought 0.55 Deepak Hooda (uncapped) KXIP Bought 0.50 James Neesham KXIP Bought 0.50 Darshan Nalkande KXIP Retained 0.30 Sarfaraz Khan KXIP Retained 0.25 Arshdeep Singh KXIP Retained 0.20 Harpreet Brar KXIP Retained 0.20 Ishan Porel (uncapped) KXIP Bought 0.20 Jagadeesha Suchith KXIP Traded in 0.20 Murugan Ashwin KXIP Retained 0.20 Tajinder Dhillon (uncapped) KXIP Bought 0.20

Sharjah has been a six hitting venue in till RCB vs KKR match. It was observed that it is not easy to hit the ball on front foot as bowlers started using cutter and other types of slow deliveries.Here are the squad of both the teams: