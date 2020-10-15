IPL 2020: Check RCB vs KXIP head to head and playing 11 predictions here

-
-
Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to gain two crucial points, when Virat Kohli-led side takes on laggards Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sharjah cricket ground on Thursday. KXIP, on the other hand, would take inspiration from a win over RCB previously in IPL 2020. Punjab has failed to lift themselves in the crunch situations and managed to win only one game in Indian Premier League so far. Head to head, KXIP has a slight advantage as KXIP has 13 out 25 matches in IPL.
RCB vs KXIP head to head
- Overall
- Total matches: 25
- RCB won: 12
- KXIP won: 13
RCB vs KXIP head to head since 2018 (including one match in IPL 2020)
- Matches: 5
- RCB won: 4
- KXIP won: 1
RCB vs KXIP playing 11 predictionKXIP’s best overseas buy, Glenn Maxwell, has failed to make any impression in the season so far as a finisher. And in all likelihood he will be replaced by Chris Gayle in KXIP playing 11. KXIP will also look to beef up its spin department, given the pitches in UAE started to get slow and assist spinners.
KXIP tentative playing 11: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C), Simran Singh (W), Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Chris Jordan, Arshdeep SinghMeanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore is coming into the match with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders as it easily defended 194 and won the match by 82 runs at the same venue. Virat Kohli and company would also take note that hitting sixes at Sharjah is not easy as it would have been in first half of IPL 2020.
RCB tentative playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (W), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Can Kohli equals Dhawan's record of maximum number of fifties in IPL today
Sharjah has been a six hitting venue in IPL 2020 till RCB vs KKR match. It was observed that it is not easy to hit the ball on front foot as bowlers started using cutter and other types of slow deliveries.
Here are the squad of both the teams:
Full list of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2020 players along with their salaries:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought
|Price (Rs cr)
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|Retained
|17.00
|A B de Villiers
|RCB
|Retained
|11.00
|Chris Morris
|RCB
|Bought
|10.00
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RCB
|Retained
|6.00
|Shivam Dube
|RCB
|Retained
|5.00
|Aaron Finch
|RCB
|Bought
|4.40
|Umesh Yadav
|RCB
|Retained
|4.20
|Kane Richardson
|RCB
|Bought
|4.00
|Washington Sundar
|RCB
|Retained
|3.20
|Navdeep Saini
|RCB
|Retained
|3.00
|Mohammed Siraj
|RCB
|Retained
|2.60
|Dale Steyn
|RCB
|Bought
|2.00
|Moeen Ali
|RCB
|Retained
|1.70
|Parthiv Patel
|RCB
|Retained
|1.70
|Pawan Negi
|RCB
|Retained
|1.00
|Gurkeerat Mann Singh
|RCB
|Retained
|0.50
|Isuru Udana
|RCB
|Bought
|0.50
|Devdutt Padikkal
|RCB
|Retained
|0.20
|Joshua Philippe
|RCB
|Bought
|0.20
|Pavan Deshpande (uncapped)
|RCB
|Bought
|0.20
|Shahbaz Ahmad (uncapped)
|RCB
|Bought
|0.20
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded in
|Price (Rs cr)
|K L Rahul
|KXIP
|Retained
|11.00
|Glenn Maxwell
|KXIP
|Bought
|10.75
|Sheldon Cottrell
|KXIP
|Bought
|8.50
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|KXIP
|Traded in
|6.20
|Karun Nair
|KXIP
|Retained
|5.60
|Mohammed Shami
|KXIP
|Retained
|4.80
|Nicholas Pooran
|KXIP
|Retained
|4.20
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|KXIP
|Retained
|4.00
|Chris Jordan
|KXIP
|Bought
|3.00
|Chris Gayle
|KXIP
|Retained
|2.00
|Ravi Bishnoi (uncapped)
|KXIP
|Bought
|2.00
|Mandeep Singh
|KXIP
|Retained
|1.40
|Mayank Agarwal
|KXIP
|Retained
|1.00
|Hardus Viljoen
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.75
|Prabhsimran Singh (uncapped)
|KXIP
|Bought
|0.55
|Deepak Hooda (uncapped)
|KXIP
|Bought
|0.50
|James Neesham
|KXIP
|Bought
|0.50
|Darshan Nalkande
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.30
|Sarfaraz Khan
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.25
|Arshdeep Singh
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.20
|Harpreet Brar
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.20
|Ishan Porel (uncapped)
|KXIP
|Bought
|0.20
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|KXIP
|Traded in
|0.20
|Murugan Ashwin
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.20
|Tajinder Dhillon (uncapped)
|KXIP
|Bought
|0.20
