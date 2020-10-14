Dhawan becomes first Indian to score most half-centuries in IPL history

batsman on Wednesday scored his 39th 50-plus score in the (IPL) to become the top half-century maker among the Indians in the history of the lucrative league.

The left-hander opener scored 57 against Rajasthan Royals to reach the milestone at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.



Dhawan's latest effort took him past Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Rohit Sharma, who all have scored 38 half-centuries.

Overall, Australian David Warner, representing SunRisers Hyderabad, has more IPL half-centuries than Dhawan. He is way ahead, with 46. South Africa's AB de Villiers has 36 half-centuries.



Dhawan represented SunRisers Hyderabad earlier, and had six century partnerships with the Australian opening batsman Warner during his stay with the Hyderabad franchise.

On Wednesday, Dhawan scored his 57 off 33 deliveries, hitting six fours and two sixes. This was his second half-century of this season, following his 69 not out against Mumbai Indians.

So far, he has scored 258 runs at an average of almost 37 in eight games.