IPL 2020: CSK vs KXIP playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details

IPL 2020: SRH vs MI playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details
With both sides looking to climb up the points table as soon as possible, we should be in for a thrilling encounter in Dubai to close out what promises to be an entertaining double-header Sunday

New Delhi 

IPL 2020, Jadeja, Dhoni, CSK
MS Dhoni and during CSK vs SRH IPL match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 2nd October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

In match 18 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) plays against three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

MS Dhoni-led CSK has lost three consecutive games and is placed at the bottom of the IPL 2020 Points Table while KXIP is just above them after two back to back losses.

Apart from Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis, none of the CSK batsmen have oozed confidence, with 

Shane Watson is yet to perform for CSK while Kedar Jadhav's inclusion may attract eyeballs as he hasn't fared well in any of the games the team played.

MS Dhoni looked tired at the same venue against SRH in the team's last outing where it lost eventually. Even Dwayne Bravo's inclusion couldn't swing the things in CSK's favour. 

Chennai desperately needs a win, and as things stand, they would have to make some changes to bring more energy in the playing 11.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab has different worries, the team has enough firepower in batting and quality bowling, but it seems to lose the plot somehwhere in the middle from which it doesn't recover.

Although death bowling has also been a concern for KXIP, they will fancy their chances against an out-of-form CSK on Sunday. KXIP wouldn't be too happy with their head-to-head record, which reads 13-9 in CSK's favour. 

With both sides looking to climb up the points table as soon as possible, we should be in for a thrilling encounter in Dubai to close out what promises to be an entertaining double-header Sunday.

KXIP vs CSK playing 11 prediction

KXIP playing 11: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell.
 
CSK playing 11: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur

IPL 2020, Match 18: KXIP vs CSK Pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is decent for batting and bowling, with the average score hovering around 170 in the last few games we have seen. With dew factor, both KXIP and CSK would look to chase.

KXIP vs CSK head-to-head

Total matches: 22
KXIP won: 9
CSK won: 13
No result: 0


KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin


MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood

First Published: Sat, October 03 2020. 21:43 IST

