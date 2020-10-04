JUST IN
IPL 2020 live score, SRH vs MI toss updates: Coin flip at 3 pm today

At the MI vs SRH toss, both Rohit and Warner will look to bat first as pitch may deteriorate in the second innings. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during KKR vs MI IPL 2020 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. Photo: PTI
In today’s afternoon match, four time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Sharjah cricket ground. Almost 1,100 runs have been scored at Sharjah in three IPL 2020 matches played at this venue so far and again we may witness a run fest, given both Mumbai and Hyderabad have power hitters in their ranks. The team who wins today’s match will move to the top of IPL 2020 points table.

MI vs SRH live toss updates: The coin flip between Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma and SRH’s David Warner will take place at 3:00 pm IST. The toss winning captain would like to bat first, given the sheer hot and humid conditions in the afternoon. Also the same pitch from last night will be used and it pitch may deteriorate in the second innings
 
 
MI vs SRH playing 11: The concern over Bhunveshwar Kumar injury remains and he might be replaced by Siddharth Kaul for today’s match. Meanwhile Mumbai Indians is likely to field an unchanged playing 11/
 
The live telecast of the MI vs SRH match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.
 
