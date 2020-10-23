IPL 2020: CSK vs MI playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

-
-
In match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), arch rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.
At the IPL 2020 opener, CSK posted a convincing win against MI but a lot has changed since. MI is almost set for the playoffs as it sits at the third spot in IPL 2020 Points Table with six wins in nine games. In contrast, CSK is placed at the bottom of the table with three wins in 10 games.
On top of that, injury to Dwayne Bravo has added to CSK's woes as the team battles with inconsistency and subdued performance. In fact, MS Dhoni looks out of touch in the middle of all this.
MI will go as favourites with most of the players in prime form this season. They also have the most formidable bowling attack and CSK's inconsistent batsmen may find the going tough in Sharjah.
CSK will look for a lease of life to stay in the tournament but a loss here would almost shut the playoffs door for them.
CSK vs MI playing 11 prediction
Chennai Super Kings
Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla and Josh Hazlewood.
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult
IPL 2020, Match 41: CSK vs MI Pitch report
In the last match at Sharjah between DC and CSK, we saw how Chennai batsmen were struggling to hit big. The pitch has slowed down and a 200-plus score may not seem likely. It looks like 170-180 should be a good total.
CSK vs MI head to head
Total matches: 29
CSK won: 12
MI won: 17
No result: 0
CSK vs MI Squads
Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan
