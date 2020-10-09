IPL 2020: CSK vs RCB playing 11 prediction and head to head details

In match 25 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), MS Dhoni-led (CSK) will lock horns with Virat Kohli's at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Piyush Chawla may return to CSK playing 11 as he was not picked against its former IPL team KKR in CSK's last match.

In a deviation from the usual, MS Dhoni's CSK would be under pressure as another loss at this stage would make the playoffs race tough for the team.



On the other hand, would look to go back to winning ways after suffering defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in its previous outing.





CSK vs RCB playing 11 predictions CSK playing 11: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma/Piyush Chawla RCB playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK vs RCB Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium favours both batsmen and bowlers.

Pacers have been successful at the stadium, while spinners come into play during the middle overs.

Batting first would be the ideal option at the venue.

CSK vs RCB head to head Total: 24 CSK won: 15 RCB won: 8 No result: 1

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi