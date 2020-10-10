JUST IN
LIVE: IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB - Battle between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

At CSK vs RCB toss, both the captains will look to bat first given team batting has 8 matches out of 10. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here

IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings | IPL Champions

Royal Challengers Bangalore players Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kholi and others celebrate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey during a cricket match of IPL 2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Photo: PTI
In today’s second match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International cricket stadium. On IPL 2020 points table, RCB is at the fifth spot while CSK is placed at sixth. A win will improve their team rankings today.
 
CSK vs RCB live toss updates: The coin flip between CSK’s Dhoni and RCB’s Kohli will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss, given the team batting first has won more matches.

CSK vs RCB playing 11: Both the teams are likely to field an unchanged playing 11s from their previous matches. An if there is any change it would come as an surprise.

Chennai vs Bangalore live streaming details
 
The CSK vs RCB live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
