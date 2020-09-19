IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

-
Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the second match of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Both DC and KXIP haven't won an IPL title so far, and both will look to start the tournament with a victory.
It will be interesting to see how DC and KXIP pick their respective playing 11s, considering it's a neutral ground for both, and the conditions are different from home.
DC vs KXIP Playing 11 predictionDC tentative playing 11: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis/Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane and Axar Patel.
KXIP tentative playing 11: KL Rahul (C&WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Sheldon Cottrell.
Dubai weather report
There is no forecast of rain for the city. The temperature is predicted to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels could be around 63 per cent, meaning it will be a hot and humid Sunday evening in Dubai. Humidity levels might rise as the game progresses, bringing dew into the picture.'
IPL 2020, Match 2: DC vs KXIP Pitch report
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has a minimal grass covering. The conditions should help batsmen initially, but spinners should also get some benefit as the match progresses.
DC vs KXIP head-to-head:
DC 10 – KXIP 14.
DC vs KXIP match prediction
Delhi Capitals has a good mix of talent, with young Shreyas Iyer leading the side. The addition of R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane to the mix brings some experience to the side. These veterans have the ability pull any match on their own shoulders. Besides, there are Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant, who can set and upset the pace of any match.
On the other hand, it will be a fresh start for Kings XI Punjab with KL Rahul in the skipper’s role. The side has a strong top order, and it might create some trouble for Delhi Capitals if the pitch favours batsmen.
Here are the squads of both teams:
Full list of Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded
|Price (Rs cr)
|Ajinkya Rahane
|DC
|Traded in
|5.25
|Alex Carey
|DC
|Bought
|2.40
|Amit Mishra
|DC
|Retained
|4.00
|Avesh Khan
|DC
|Retained
|0.70
|Axar Patel
|DC
|Retained
|5.00
|Chris Woakes
|DC
|Bought
|1.50
|Harshal Patel
|DC
|Retained
|0.20
|Ishant Sharma
|DC
|Retained
|1.10
|Jason Roy
|DC
|Bought
|1.50
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|Retained
|4.20
|Keemo Paul
|DC
|Retained
|0.50
|Lalit Yadav (uncapped)
|DC
|Bought
|0.20
|Marcus Stoinis
|DC
|Bought
|4.80
|Mohit Sharma
|DC
|Bought
|0.50
|Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|Retained
|1.20
|R Ashwin
|DC
|Traded in
|7.60
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|Retained
|15.00
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|DC
|Retained
|0.20
|Shikhar Dhawan
|DC
|Retained
|5.20
|Shimron Hetmyer
|DC
|Bought
|7.75
|Shreyas Iyer
|DC
|Retained
|7.00
|Tushar Deshpande (uncapped)
|DC
|Bought
|
0.20
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded in
|Price (Rs cr)
|K L Rahul
|KXIP
|Retained
|11.00
|Glenn Maxwell
|KXIP
|Bought
|10.75
|Sheldon Cottrell
|KXIP
|Bought
|8.50
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|KXIP
|Traded in
|6.20
|Karun Nair
|KXIP
|Retained
|5.60
|Mohammed Shami
|KXIP
|Retained
|4.80
|Nicholas Pooran
|KXIP
|Retained
|4.20
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|KXIP
|Retained
|4.00
|Chris Jordan
|KXIP
|Bought
|3.00
|Chris Gayle
|KXIP
|Retained
|2.00
|Ravi Bishnoi (uncapped)
|KXIP
|Bought
|2.00
|Mandeep Singh
|KXIP
|Retained
|1.40
|Mayank Agarwal
|KXIP
|Retained
|1.00
|Hardus Viljoen
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.75
|Prabhsimran Singh (uncapped)
|KXIP
|Bought
|0.55
|Deepak Hooda (uncapped)
|KXIP
|Bought
|0.50
|James Neesham
|KXIP
|Bought
|0.50
|Darshan Nalkande
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.30
|Sarfaraz Khan
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.25
|Arshdeep Singh
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.20
|Harpreet Brar
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.20
|Ishan Porel (uncapped)
|KXIP
|Bought
|0.20
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|KXIP
|Traded in
|0.20
|Murugan Ashwin
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.20
|Tajinder Dhillon (uncapped)
|KXIP
|Bought
|0.20