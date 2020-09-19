IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

(DC) will lock horns with (KXIP) in the second match of the 13th edition of (IPL 2020). Both DC and KXIP haven't won an IPL title so far, and both will look to start the tournament with a victory.

It will be interesting to see how DC and KXIP pick their respective playing 11s, considering it's a neutral ground for both, and the conditions are different from home.

Check 2020 IPL latest news and live score updates here



DC vs KXIP Playing 11 prediction

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis/Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane and Axar Patel.

KXIP tentative playing 11: KL Rahul (C&WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Sheldon Cottrell.

Dubai weather report



There is no forecast of rain for the city. The temperature is predicted to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels could be around 63 per cent, meaning it will be a hot and humid Sunday evening in Dubai. Humidity levels might rise as the game progresses, bringing dew into the picture.'



Check 2020 IPL full schedule here



IPL 2020, Match 2: DC vs KXIP Pitch report



The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has a minimal grass covering. The conditions should help batsmen initially, but spinners should also get some benefit as the match progresses.

DC vs KXIP head-to-head:



DC 10 – KXIP 14.

DC vs KXIP match prediction



has a good mix of talent, with young Shreyas Iyer leading the side. The addition of R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane to the mix brings some experience to the side. These veterans have the ability pull any match on their own shoulders. Besides, there are Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant, who can set and upset the pace of any match.

Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here



On the other hand, it will be a fresh start for with KL Rahul in the skipper’s role. The side has a strong top order, and it might create some trouble for if the pitch favours batsmen.

Here are the squads of both teams:



Full list of Delhi Capitals’ players, along with their salaries:





Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr) Ajinkya Rahane DC Traded in 5.25 Alex Carey DC Bought 2.40 Amit Mishra DC Retained 4.00 Avesh Khan DC Retained 0.70 Axar Patel DC Retained 5.00 Chris Woakes DC Bought 1.50 Harshal Patel DC Retained 0.20 Ishant Sharma DC Retained 1.10 Jason Roy DC Bought 1.50 Kagiso Rabada DC Retained 4.20 Keemo Paul DC Retained 0.50 Lalit Yadav (uncapped) DC Bought 0.20 Marcus Stoinis DC Bought 4.80 Mohit Sharma DC Bought 0.50 Prithvi Shaw DC Retained 1.20 R Ashwin DC Traded in 7.60 Rishabh Pant DC Retained 15.00 Sandeep Lamichhane DC Retained 0.20 Shikhar Dhawan DC Retained 5.20 Shimron Hetmyer DC Bought 7.75 Shreyas Iyer DC Retained 7.00 Tushar Deshpande (uncapped) DC Bought 0.20



Here is KXIP’s full squad for IPL 2020: