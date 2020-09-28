IPL 2020: DC vs SRH playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details

JUST IN
BS Web Team 

Prithvi Shaw, DC, IPL 2020
Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during CSK vs DC IPL 2020 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Photo: PTI

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals are sitting on top of the IPL 2020 points table with two wins in as many matches, while SunRisers Hyderabad are still to register a win after losing two matches.

Delhi defeated Kings XI Punjab by a close margin but got the better of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings with an all-round show. The batting line-up is solid and the addition of pacer Anrich Nortje and spinner Amit Mishra who replaced injured R Ashwin, has only strengthened bowling.

SRH needs to worry as bowling hasn't been impressive and on top of that, the middle order hasn't been able to fire with the bat, which Warner has himself admitted.

Kane Williamson might feature in SRH playing 11 and this will be a relief for Warner and the team.

IPL 2020, Match 11: DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Amit Mishra

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Pritam Garg/ Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan

IPL 2020, Match 11: DC vs SRH Pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium usually favours batsmen but bowlers get hel as well. Spinners could hold the key in Dubai, especially in the middle overs. Chasing would be ideal due to dew factor.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium has something in it for both the batsmen and the bowlers. Spinners will be key as game progresses. Dew factor will come into play so chasing will be ideal.

DC vs SRH head-to-head

Total matches: 27

DC won: 6

SRH won: 9

No result: 0

Here are the squads of Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

First Published: Mon, September 28 2020. 21:01 IST

