IPL 2020: Guess what's written on RCB pace spearhead Navdeep Saini's shoes

-
ALSO READ
Kohli takes blame for dropping Rahul twice, says time to move on after loss
Hoping 2020 does a 'Rahul Tewatia': Rajasthan Royals changes Twitter bio
IPL 2020, RCB vs RR preview: Battle of Royals in first-afternoon game
Rahul enjoys keeping, says still finds difficult to keep against Bumrah
IPL 2020: Tewatia showed a 'lot of heart' against KXIP, says Sanju Samson
-
Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Navdeep Saini had bowled a beamer at Rahul Tewatia in the last over of Rajasthan Royals' (RR) innings that hit the latter on the neck and sent him crashing to the ground on Saturday.
While Tewatia got back on his feet and smashed consecutive sixes off the next two balls, social media users caught the words written on Saini's shoes -- "F*** it! Bowl Fast" -- while the bowler checked up on Tewatia.
While the TV camera focussed on Tewatia, the frame also caught Saini's shoes -- and the words "F*** it! Bowl Fast".
It is not the first time such a message has appeared in a cricket context. Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who played for RCB in 2015, sported a similar message on his wrist band during a Test series against Pakistan in December 2019.
Saini and the rest of the bowlers managed to restrict RR to 154/6 in 20 overs before captain Virat Kohli's unbeaten 72 off 53 balls helped RCB reach the target with eight wickets to spare.
--IANS
rkm/qma
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor