IPL 2020: Padikkal has got reach, a great eye, great balance, says Kohli

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: Talented Padikkal has big future ahead of him, says Katich
IPL training has been great, slowly getting back into it: Devdutt Padikkal
RCB's Devdutt Padikkal shines on IPL debut with a half-century
IPL 2020: Youngsters will feel less pressure in empty stadium, says Katich
IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Preview: Fast bowling concerns for Kohli & co
-
When Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli saw opener Devdutt Padikkal in action -- possibly for the first time -- he told head coach Simon Katich the youngster has "some serious talent" and "he's got reach, a great eye, a great balance".
Kohli revealed this after 20-year-old Padikkal hammered a 45-ball 63 that helped RCB seal their third win in four IPL matches. It was Padikkal's third half-century in the four matches this season.
"I saw him play and told Simon that this guy has got some serious talent because he's got reach, a great eye, a great balance," said Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony after RCB's eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.
"It's very difficult for the bowlers to continue bowling same lines and lengths against a lefty. The way he bats...very clean shots. You don't feel like he is taking risks," he said.
On Saturday, Padikkal shared a 99-run stand for the second wicket with Kohli to take the game away from Rajasthan Royals. "I just kept talking to him about building an innings," said Kohli.
"If he can bat longer for the team, it's going to benefit us. Today he carried from 40 to 65 odd which helped the team eventually. He's a smart guy, he understands the game well and he responds to the feedback very well. The more he keeps learning, the better it is for RCB."
--IANS
rkm/qma
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor