IPL 2020: KKR vs KXIP playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

In match 46 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), will take on KL Rahul-led (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

KXIP comes to this fixtures on the back of four consecutive wins -- most of them close contest. The team would have to defeat KKR if they have to realise its aim of getting a playoffs berth.



KXIP is at the fifth spot on the points table while KKR is at the fourth spot.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, has had a similar journey so far in the tournament. It hasn't been a consistent side but on its good day, it can decimate any formidable rival.



With both sides equipped with quality spinners, we should be in for some contest at Sharjah.

KKR vs KXIP playing 11 prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2020, Match 46: KKR vs KXIP Pitch report

Run fest may not take place at Sharjah as the pitch has slowed down but there is some early swing for pacers here. Spinners may take charge in middle overs but due to samll boundaries, they may have to face the thrashing.

Anything between 160-180 should be a good total.

KKR vs KXIP head to head

Total matches: 26

KXIP won: 18

DC won: 8

No result: 0

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin