IPL 2020: KKR vs MI playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is slated to start its IPL 2020 campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The Dinesh Karthik-led side would aim for nothing less than a victory to gain momentum early into the tournament but Mumbai Indians would be desparate for the same result after the Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a defeat against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings.
If we look at the record, then MI clearly has an upper hand but UAE conditions will test both the sides equally.
KKR vs MI playing 11 prediction
KKR tentative playing 11: Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav.
MI tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
IPL 2020, Match 5: KKR vs MI Pitch report
Dew played its part in the opening clash between MI and CSK at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Besides, 160-plus score will be required for the side batting first as the grass cover and quick outfield can cause trouble for the side defending runs in second innings. However, spinners would yet again be the key players.
KKR vs MI head-to-head
Total matches: 25
KKR won: 6
MI won: 19
No result: 0
Here are the squad of both the teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders squad:
Dinesh Karthik (C) (W), Andre Russell Kamlesh Nagarkoti Kuldeep Yadav Lockie Ferguson Nitish Rana Prasidh Krishna Rinku Singh Sandeep Warrier Shivam Mavi Shubman Gill Siddhesh Lad Sunil Narine Eoin Morgan Pat Cummins Rahul Tripathi Varun Chakravarthy M Siddharth Chris Green Tom Banton Nikhil Naik Ali Khan
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare Anmolpreet Singh Anukul Roy Dhawal Kulkarni Hardik Pandya Ishan Kishan Jasprit Bumrah Jayant Yadav Kieron Pollard Krunal Pandya Mitchell McClenaghan Quinton de Kock (W) Rahul Chahar Sherfane Rutherford Suryakumar Yadav Trent Boult Chris Lynn Nathan Coulter-Nile Saurabh Tiwary Mohsin Khan Digvijay Deshmukh Prince Balwant Rai Singh James Pattinson
