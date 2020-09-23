JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

Live Update: KKR vs MI IPL 2020 - All eyes on Andre Russell today

Given the dew factor at Abu Dhabi in 2nd innings so far, the team, who wins the toss, would look to field. Check KKR vs MI live toss and match updates here

Topics
Kolkata Knight Riders | Mumbai Indians | IPL 2020

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Andre Russell. Photo: PTI
Andre Russell. The live telecast of MI vs KKR IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. File photo: PTI
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will kick start its Indian Premier League 2020 campaign today, when Dinesh Karthik led side take on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai started its campaign on September 19 badly as Chennai Super Kings defeated the defending IPL champions by five wickets. The Mumbai-based franchise will look to rectify the mistakes it did during IPL 2020 opener.

Check 2020 IPL latest news
 
KKR vs MI playing 11 prediction
 
KKR is boosted by some big foreign players namely, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins. Meanwhile all eyes would be on Russell, who was the real game changer last season and smashed sixes at will. The addition of Morgan, world’s best white ball captain at the moment, to KKR squad will strengthen the leadership group on the ground.
 
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, would like to make only change in its playing 11 given Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile is fit. And if he does clear fitness test before the match, he may replace countryman James Pattinson.

Check IPL points table and team standings here
 
Match 5 IPL live score: KKR vs MI 2020 scorecard
 
 
Check MI vs KKR full scorecard here
 
KKR vs MI toss prediction
 
Given the dew factor at Abu Dhabi in the second innings of the match so far, the team winning the toss would look to field first and likely the teams follow the same trend. The KKR vs MI live toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST
 
MI vs KKR live streaming details
 
The live telecast of MI vs KKR IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV
 
 
Stay tuned for the latest on IPL 2020 live score, toss and playing 11 updates…
 
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh