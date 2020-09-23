- No coercive action against Facebook VP till Oct 15: SC to Delhi panel
Live Update: KKR vs MI IPL 2020 - All eyes on Andre Russell today
Given the dew factor at Abu Dhabi in 2nd innings so far, the team, who wins the toss, would look to field. Check KKR vs MI live toss and match updates here
Andre Russell. The live telecast of MI vs KKR IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST.
KKR vs MI playing 11 prediction
KKR is boosted by some big foreign players namely, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins. Meanwhile all eyes would be on Russell, who was the real game changer last season and smashed sixes at will. The addition of Morgan, world’s best white ball captain at the moment, to KKR squad will strengthen the leadership group on the ground.
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, would like to make only change in its playing 11 given Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile is fit. And if he does clear fitness test before the match, he may replace countryman James Pattinson.
Match 5 IPL live score: KKR vs MI 2020 scorecard
KKR vs MI toss prediction
Given the dew factor at Abu Dhabi in the second innings of the match so far, the team winning the toss would look to field first and likely the teams follow the same trend. The KKR vs MI live toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST
MI vs KKR live streaming details
The live telecast of MI vs KKR IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV
Stay tuned for the latest on IPL 2020 live score, toss and playing 11 updates…
