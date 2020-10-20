IPL 2020: KKR vs RCB playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head stats
IPL 2020: Check RCB vs RR head to head and playing 11 predictions here
IPL 2020: Check RCB vs KXIP playing 11 predictions and head to head here
IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR head to head and playing 11 predictions here
IPL 2020: KKR vs CSK match predictions, playing 11, head to head details
-
In match 39 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Despite inconsistent performance, KKR has managed to reach the fourth spot in IPL 2020 Points Table with ten points in nine games.
Lockie Ferguson has worked wonders for the side while Andre Russell's fitness remains a concern for the team.
Besides, KKR may also see Sunil Narine in the playing 11 after he was kept out due to suspected bowling action.
Royal Challengers Bangalore has fared better after initial hiccups as skipper Virat Kohli has finally found his form back while AB de villiers is smashing every other ball out of the park. With six wins in nine games, RCB need two more to qualify for the playoffs.
Virat Kohli would be desperate to clinch two crucial points from the game and secure RCB's place for the playoffs while Eoin Morgan would expect his team to stun RCB.
KKR vs RCB playing 11 prediction
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini
IPL 2020, Match 39: KKR vs RCB Pitch report
Pacers are likely to get help from the pitch adn there is some swing likely in the early overs. Anything between 160-180 seems a competitive total. Skippers would look to put up a good score to put opposition in some pressure.
KKR vs RCB head to head
Total matches: 25
KKR won: 14
RCB won: 11
No result: 0
KKR vs RCB Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders
Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik, Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor