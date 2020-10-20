IPL 2020: KKR vs RCB playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

In match 39 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Eoin Morgan-led (KKR) will take on (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Despite inconsistent performance, KKR has managed to reach the fourth spot in Points Table with ten points in nine games.

Lockie Ferguson has worked wonders for the side while Andre Russell's fitness remains a concern for the team.

Besides, KKR may also see Sunil Narine in the playing 11 after he was kept out due to suspected bowling action.

has fared better after initial hiccups as skipper has finally found his form back while AB de villiers is smashing every other ball out of the park. With six wins in nine games, RCB need two more to qualify for the playoffs.

would be desperate to clinch two crucial points from the game and secure RCB's place for the playoffs while Eoin Morgan would expect his team to stun RCB.

KKR vs RCB playing 11 prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

IPL 2020, Match 39: KKR vs RCB Pitch report

Pacers are likely to get help from the pitch adn there is some swing likely in the early overs. Anything between 160-180 seems a competitive total. Skippers would look to put up a good score to put opposition in some pressure.

KKR vs RCB head to head

Total matches: 25

KKR won: 14

RCB won: 11

No result: 0

KKR vs RCB Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders

Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik, Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa.