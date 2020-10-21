LIVE: IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: Bangalore eyes IPL playoffs berth today
At RCB vs KKR toss, both teams would look to bat first as chasing down targets on a slow track is not easy. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here
Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Virat Kohli. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In the points table, Royal Challengers Bangalore is at the third spot and will move 2nd position.
RCB vs KKR Live toss updatesThe coin flip between RCB’s Virat Kohli and KKR’s Eoin Morgan will take place at 7 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first as chasing a target in excess of 170 is not easy. However, if a team does put a target below 150 then it is chased down easily in IPL 2020 so far.
RCB vs KKR playing 11Both the teams would look to go with an unchanged playing 11s.
IPL live score: RCB vs KKR full scorecard
RCB vs KKR live streamingThe RCB vs KKR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
