LIVE: IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: Bangalore eyes IPL playoffs berth today

At RCB vs KKR toss, both teams would look to bat first as chasing down targets on a slow track is not easy. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

IPL 2020, RCB, Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Virat Kohli. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In today’s match of the Indian Premier league 2020 (IPL 2020), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. A win in today’s match will almost make RCB’s chances for playoffs certain while Kolkata’s road for playoff qualification a bit more difficult.
 
In the points table, Royal Challengers Bangalore is at the third spot and will move 2nd position.
 
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here  

RCB vs KKR Live toss updates

The coin flip between RCB’s Virat Kohli and KKR’s Eoin Morgan will take place at 7 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first as chasing a target in excess of 170 is not easy. However, if a team does put a target below 150 then it is chased down easily in IPL 2020 so far. 

RCB vs KKR playing 11

Both the teams would look to go with an unchanged playing 11s.
 
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
 
IPL live score: RCB vs KKR full scorecard
 
 
 

RCB vs KKR live streaming 

The RCB vs KKR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
Follow RCB vs KKR live match updates here

