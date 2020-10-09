JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

Women's T20 Challenge: Players asked to assemble in Mumbai on October 13
Business Standard

IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR prediction: Will Gayle find place in KXIP playing 11?

KL Rahul may bring Chris Gayle in KXIP playing 11 as the team faces a crisis of sorts. Check KXIP vs KKR playing 11 and head to head stats here

Topics
IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab | Kolkata Knight Riders

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

KL Rahul, IPL 2020, KXIP
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul after scoring a century during KXIP vs RCB match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Photo: PTI

In match 24 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. 

Kolkata Knight Riders would be high on confidence as they come inot this clash on the back of a much-needed victory against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings

The only issue that has plagued both KKR and KXIP in IPL 2020 is inconsistency. While KKR still put up a good show against CSK in itsprevious clash, KXIP has a tough task ahead. 

Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here

The batsmen still manage to put up a good show but the bowlers are yet to deliver. 

KXIP vs RR head to head
  • Total: 25
  • KKR won: 17
  • KXIP won: 8

In head-to-head record, the two teams have clashed 25 times out of which KKR has won 17 games. 

Changes are likely in the KXIP playing 11 as KL Rahul may consider bringing Chris Gayle into the equation. 

KXIP vs RR playing 11 predictions

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Sheldon Cottrell

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy.


KXIP vs RR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium favours both batsmen and bowlers. Pacers have been successful at the stadium, while spinners come into play during the middle overs. Batting first would be the ideal option at the venue.

Squads 

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, October 09 2020. 21:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY