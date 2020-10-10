JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

LIVE TOSS: IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Gayle may replace Maxwell in playing 11

Kings XI Punjab would replace underperformer Maxwell with Chris Gayle in its playing 11. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here

Topics
IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders | Kings XI Punjab

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Chris Gayle. Photo: PTI
Chris Gayle. Photo: PTI
In today’s afternoon match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with laggards Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. KXIP is at the bottom of points table with 2 points in 6 matches while KKR is in top four teams with 6 points in five games. A win would push Knight Riders to third position on IPL 2020 team rankings.
 
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
 
KXIP vs KKR live toss updates: The coin flip between KXIP’s KL Rahul and KKR’s Karthik will take place at 3:00 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss, given the hot and humid weather conditions in the afternoon.

CHECK CSK vs RCB playing 11 predictions and head to head stats here

KXIP vs KKR playing 11: Knight Riders is likely to go with unchanged playing 11 while KXIP may bring Chris Gayle in its playing 11.

Who holds orange and purple cap in IPL? Check here
 
IPL live score: KXIP vs KKR full scorecard
 
 
 
Punjab vs Kolkata live streaming details
 
The KXIP vs KKR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 3:30 pm IST. The fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
Follow KXIP vs KKR live match updates here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh