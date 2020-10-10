LIVE TOSS: IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Gayle may replace Maxwell in playing 11
Kings XI Punjab would replace underperformer Maxwell with Chris Gayle in its playing 11. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here
Topics
IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders | Kings XI Punjab
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Chris Gayle. Photo: PTI
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
KXIP vs KKR live toss updates: The coin flip between KXIP’s KL Rahul and KKR’s Karthik will take place at 3:00 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss, given the hot and humid weather conditions in the afternoon.
CHECK CSK vs RCB playing 11 predictions and head to head stats here
KXIP vs KKR playing 11: Knight Riders is likely to go with unchanged playing 11 while KXIP may bring Chris Gayle in its playing 11.
Who holds orange and purple cap in IPL? Check here
IPL live score: KXIP vs KKR full scorecard
Punjab vs Kolkata live streaming details
The KXIP vs KKR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 3:30 pm IST. The fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Follow KXIP vs KKR live match updates here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More