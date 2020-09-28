IPL 2020, Match 10: RCB vs MI live streaming, match and toss timing details

-
-
In Match 10 of IPL 2020, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns at the at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
RCB would look to find winning ways again, after being thrashed by KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab last week. Virat Kohli is yet to put some runs on the board while other batsmen are still doinga fine job.
Bowling is where RCB needs to do some fixing, Steyn and Umesh are leaking too much runs the prove costly for the side. Kohli might try Chris Morris or Mohammad Siraj in RCB playing 11.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 10, RCB vs MI cricket match:
When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL match take place?
The RCB vs MI IPL match will be held on September 28, Monday.
Where will the RCB vs MI IPL match be played?
The venue for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the RCB vs MI IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 10 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time RCB vs MI toss will take place?
The RCB vs MI live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs MI IPL match live?
The RCB vs MI IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between RCB vs MI?
You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs MI match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
