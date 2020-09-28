- Home sales up 34% QoQ in third quarter of calendar 2020, velocity down: JLL
- Govt unveils new defence acquisition procedure, says it encourages FDI
- Bankrupt and indebted, Trump's taxes show he threatens US security
- ICRA revises forecast, pegs India's FY21 GDP contraction at 11% from 9.5%
- Nabard clean chit to Reliance Commercial Finance, sees no fraud in GT audit
IPL Live score, RCB vs MI 2020: Toss will take place at 7 pm
The RCB vs MI toss is going to be crucial as dew in the second half has forced the captains to field first. Check IPL Live score, playing 11 and other match updates here
Topics
IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore | IPL Champions
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Virat Kohli during a practice session Photo: @RCBTweets
In Match 10 of IPL 2020, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.
Virat Kohli may tweak RCB playing 11 as pacer Umesh Yadav and Dale Steyn have proven costly in its first two matches. RCB may try Chris Morris and Mohammad Siraj in place of Steyn and Yadav.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians may not make changes in their playing 11, but chances are Ishan Kishan may get chance just in case they decide to bring in a dynamic player. Much to their relief, Jasprit Bumrah has found his form and RCB will be wary of this bowler.
After respective setbacks, both sides would look to gain crucial points to climb a spot or two in IPL 2020 points table.
RCB vs MI playing 11:
Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris/Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umesh Yadav/Mohammed Siraj
Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Bout
Check 2020 IPL latest news and live score updates from 7:30 pm onwards here
RCB vs MI toss prediction: The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium usually favours batsmen but bowlers get hel as well. Spinners could hold the key in Dubai, especially in the middle overs. Chasing would be ideal due to dew factor. The RCB vs MI live toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
Match 10: IPL live score, RCB vs MI scorecard
Check RCB vs MI full scorecard here
RCB vs MI live streaming details
The live telecast of RCB vs MI IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.
Stay tuned for the latest on IPL 2020 live score, toss and playing 11 updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More