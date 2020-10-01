IPL 2020, Match 13: KXIP vs MI live streaming, match & toss timing details

Rohit Sharma's (MI) will take on KL Rahul's (KXIP) in Match 13 of the 2020 (IPL 2020) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday.



Both and would itch to register a win after losing its earlier respective matches. KXIP were at the receiving end of the highest successful run-chase in the tournament history as Rajasthan Royals overhauled a target of 224 with three balls to spare on Sunday. While Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan led a remarkable fight-back, chasing 202, before Mumbai went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Super Over.



bowling coach Shane Bond on Wednesday said skipper would be his team's prime target in its upcoming IPL clash.

Kings XI openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are enjoying a superb run in the ongoing IPL, leading the run-scorers' tally with 222 and 221 runs respectively, including one century and a fifty each.

He also said that Tuesday's match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals has indicated that the wickets might slow down as the tournament moves on, but the bowlers need to be accurate with their line and lengths.



Here’s all you need to know about Match 13, KXIP vs MI cricket match:

When will the Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians IPL match take place?

The KXIP vs MI IPL match will be held on October 1, Thursday.

Where will the KXIP vs MI IPL match be played?

The venue for KXIP vs MI match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What will be the timings of the KXIP vs MI IPL match?

The Match 13 between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time KXIP vs MI toss will take place?

The KXIP vs MI live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the KXIP vs MI IPL match live?

The KXIP vs MI IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between KXIP vs MI?

You can watch the live streaming of KXIP vs MI match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.