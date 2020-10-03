IPL 2020, Match 15: RCB vs RR live streaming, match and toss timing details

-
-
In match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. This will be the first afternoon match (3:30 pm IST start) of IPL 2020.
Both Royals and the RCB go into Saturday's afternoon match with two wins in three games.
Having played its first two games at Sharjah, the smallest of the three venues, Royals got its strategy wrong in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai. The Abu Dhabi ground too is on the bigger side and Royals' experience of playing in Dubai will help them take more informed decisions. RCB will also be making its first appearance at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. With the batsmen unable to hit through the line as consistently as they could do in Sharjah, Royals failed to chase 175 against KKR on Wednesday.
Since Rajasthan has a settled overseas players' combination, one possible change in its playing 11 could be replacing pacer Ankit Rajpoot with Varun Aaron, who is yet to get a game.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 15, RCB vs RR cricket match:
When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match take place?
The RCB vs RR IPL match will be held on October 3, Saturday.
Where will the RCB vs RR IPL match be played?
The venue for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
What will be the timings of the RCB vs RR IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 15 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3:30 pm IST or 2:00 pm local time.
At what time RCB vs RR toss will take place?
The RCB vs RR live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST or 1:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs RR IPL match live?
The RCB vs RR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between RCB vs RR?
You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs RR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
