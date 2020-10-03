IPL 2020, Match 15: RCB vs RR live streaming, match and toss timing details

In match 15 of the 2020 (IPL 2020), (RCB) will take on (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. This will be the first afternoon match (3:30 pm IST start) of

Both Royals and the RCB go into Saturday's afternoon match with two wins in three games.



Having played its first two games at Sharjah, the smallest of the three venues, Royals got its strategy wrong in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai. The Abu Dhabi ground too is on the bigger side and Royals' experience of playing in Dubai will help them take more informed decisions. RCB will also be making its first appearance at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. With the batsmen unable to hit through the line as consistently as they could do in Sharjah, Royals failed to chase 175 against KKR on Wednesday.



Since Rajasthan has a settled overseas players' combination, one possible change in its playing 11 could be replacing pacer Ankit Rajpoot with Varun Aaron, who is yet to get a game.



Here’s all you need to know about Match 15, RCB vs RR cricket match:

