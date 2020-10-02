IPL 2020: KKR vs DC playing 11 predictions, squad, head to head, details

JUST IN
Ashwin had a really good session last night with the ball, bat and in the field, So he might be available for selection for KKR vs DC match, says DC bowling coach Ryan Harris

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Indian cricket player Rishabh Pant during a practice session ahead of the first ODI against South Africa, in Dharamshala. Photo: PTI
The Delhi Capitals has so far been good with the bat and ball with most of the players in the playing 11 contributing well but it all came to a sudden halt as it faced defeat in its previous match.

In match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Delhi Capitals has so far been good with the bat and ball with most of the players in the playing 11 contributing well but it all came to a sudden halt as it faced defeat in its previous match.

After the deffeat against SunRisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals would be cautious and look to keep the wickets rather than throwing them early.

However, Delhi Capitals’ Bowling Coach Ryan Harris believes his team was not at its best in previous match, and is not in a panic situation at all. “Coming off an unlucky loss, we just weren't at our best for that game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. But, there’s no panicking by any means,” he said. 

“When you look back at it, a couple of balls during our bowling were a little bit of a miss, and they (SRH) probably ran better between the wickets, we didn't run as well. But 15 runs is not a huge gap,” said Harris on the 15-run loss against Hyderabad. 

Ashwin injury update:

Delhi would look for the return of R Ashwin, who can bat as well down the order just in case there is early collapse.

Giving an update on Ravichandran Ashwin’s injury, Harris said, “He’s doing excellent. He had a really good session last night with the ball, bat and in the field. So he might be available for selection for tomorrow, but we are still waiting for our medical staff’s confirmation this evening.” 

Dinesh Karthik and co have done well in registering back to back wins and they would look to keep the winning momentum.

KKR still has to reap the benefits of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Eoin Morgan who can single-handedly turn the game in the team's favour, but the trio hasn done work in bits and pieces.

However, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have impressed.

DC vs KKR playing 11 prediction

DC playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin/Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada

KKR playing 11: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarty, Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Mavi.

WATCH: Here's what Ryan Harris said ahead of KKR vs DC clash



 

IPL 2020, Match 16: DC vs KKR Pitch report

Another high-scoring game looks likely at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Spinners may struggle as there is no help from the pitch and boundaries are small.


DC vs KKR head-to-head

Total matches: 21
DC won: 13
KKR won: 13
No result: 1

Squads

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Kolkata Knight Riders
 
Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi

First Published: Fri, October 02 2020. 21:22 IST

