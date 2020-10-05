IPL 2020, Match 20: MI vs RR live streaming, match and toss timing details

In match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

has clinched the pole position in Points Table with a stellar victory against SRH in their previous outing, and Rohit Sharma-led MI would look to remain at the top of the table.

are unlikely to make any changes to the winning combination as skipper is back in business and now the middle order -- Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard is firing too.

On the other hand, Royals has a lot to worry as its middle-order has not been able to rescue the team when it's in immense need.

Expectations would be high from Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, and Shreyas Gopal to restrict Mumbai's formidable batting line-up.

Here’s all you need to know about Match 20, MI vs RR cricket match:

When will the vs IPL match take place?

The MI vs RR IPL match will be held on October 6, Tuesday.

Where will the MI vs RR IPL match be played?

The venue for Mumbai Indians vs match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What will be the timings of the MI vs RR IPL match?

The Match 20 between Mumbai Indians and will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time MI vs RR toss will take place?

The MI vs RR live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the MI vs RR IPL match live?

The MI vs RR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between MI vs RR?

You can watch the live streaming of MI vs RR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.