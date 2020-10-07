IPL 2020, Match 21: KKR vs CSK live streaming, match, toss timing details

-
-
In match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
MS Dhoni-led CSK made a briliant comeback in IPL 2020 after suffering defeat and falling behind others to the bottom of the IPL 2020 Points Table. CSK is at the fifth position of IPL team rankings after Mumbai thrashed Rajasthan by 57 runs. On the other hand, Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik will need to figure out urgent fixes due to the team's lacklustre performance.
Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here
CSK comes into this fixture on the back of a stunning 10-wicket win against KXIP in its previous clash. KKR, on the other hand has had a decent journey so far in the IPL 2020 With two wins in four games but coning into the match with a defeat.
Changes likely in the KKR playing as facing CSK would be tough for KKR, considering how the team is performing.Check CSK vs RR playing 11 prediction and head to head stats
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 21, KKR vs CSK cricket match:
When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match take place?
The KKR vs CSK IPL match will be held on October 7, Wednesday.
Where will the KKR vs CSK IPL match be played?
The venue for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
What will be the timings of the KKR vs CSK IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 21 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time KKR vs CSK toss will take place?
The KKR vs CSK live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs CSK IPL match live?
The KKR vs CSK IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between KKR vs CSK?
You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs CSK match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
