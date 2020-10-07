IPL 2020, Match 21: KKR vs CSK live streaming, match, toss timing details

In match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (KKR) will take on (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.



MS Dhoni-led CSK made a briliant comeback in after suffering defeat and falling behind others to the bottom of the Points Table. CSK is at the fifth position of IPL team rankings after Mumbai thrashed Rajasthan by 57 runs. On the other hand, Knight Riders captain will need to figure out urgent fixes due to the team's lacklustre performance.



CSK comes into this fixture on the back of a stunning 10-wicket win against KXIP in its previous clash. KKR, on the other hand has had a decent journey so far in the With two wins in four games but coning into the match with a defeat.

Changes likely in the KKR playing as facing CSK would be tough for KKR, considering how the team is performing.

Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 21, KKR vs CSK cricket match:

