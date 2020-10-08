IPL 2020, Match 22: SRH vs KXIP live streaming, match, toss timing details

In match 22 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (SRH) will take on KXIP) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday

Sunrisers Hyderabad, albeit inconsist, looks better off than KXIP considering how the latter keeps losing the plot despite doing well in all three departments -- batting, bowling, and sometimes fielding.



CHECK SRH vs KXIP playing 11 probables and head to head stats here

SRH is plagued by injuries to key players including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and they would need a formidable bowling attack becuase KXIP's batting is rock solid as KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are in a good touch with the bat.



Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here

Just a little bit fixes in bowling should do the job for KXIP.

In head-to-head record, SRH has won 10 out of 14 encounters against KXIP. But in Dubai, we have seen anything but the usual happening.



Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here

Here’s all you need to know about Match 22, SRH vs KXIP cricket match:

When will the Mumbai Indians vs IPL match take place?

The SRH vs KXIP IPL match will be held on October 8, Thursday.

Where will the SRH vs KXIP IPL match be played?

The venue for vs match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What will be the timings of the SRH vs KXIP IPL match?

The Match 22 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time SRH vs KXIP toss will take place?

The SRH vs KXIP live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the SRH vs KXIP IPL match live?

The SRH vs KXIP IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between SRH vs KXIP?

You can watch the live streaming of SRH vs KXIP match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.