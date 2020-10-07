JUST IN
IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

Warner could consider bringing Khaleel Ahmed back and include Jason Holder into SRH playing 11

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sunrisers Hyderabad, SRH, IPL 2020
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad arrive on the ground for the start DC vs SRH match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 29th September 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

In match 22 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, who are at the bottom of IPL 2020 points table will take on each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Things have gone from bad to worse for KL Rahul-led KXIP, especially after suffering a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings. This hints at changes in the bowling line-up, and KXIP has talented Mujeeb ur Rehman in its squad. It remains to be seen if they tap on this resource. 

The batters are still better off though, considering how KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal have been consistent with the bat. Despite scoring runs and doing well on the field, KXIP finds itself at the bottom of the IPL 2020 Points table. They are in immediate need for a turnaround. 

On the other hand, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad slipped in its previous outing after finding ways to win matches. 

However, SRH will not have the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh, who are out of the equation due to injuries, this leaves less options for the Warner-led side. 

Sandeep Sharma still managed to fill the void but Siddharth Kaul gave away too many runs. Former SRH skipper Kane Williamson is also struggling, too. 

Warner could consider bringing Khaleel Ahmed back and include Jason Holder into playing 11.

SRH vs KXIP playing 11 prediction

SRH tentative playing 11: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson/Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul/ Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma

KXIP tentative playing 11: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell and Mujeeb ur Rehman.


IPL 2020, Match 22: SRH vs KXIP Pitch report

The average first innings score is near 180, signifying that batsmen will enjoy the pitch. Pacers are likely to get some swing in the early overs while the spinners would have their chance in the middle overs. Batting first and putting a good total will be preferable for both the captains.

SRH vs KXIP head-to-head

Total matches: 14

SRH won: 10

KXIP won: 4

No result: 0


Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad
 
David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

First Published: Wed, October 07 2020. 22:22 IST

