IPL 2020: KXIP vs KKR toss timing, live streaming and telecast details

In match 24 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
This will be the 25th encounter between the two sides, with Kolkata Knight Riders holding a 17-8 head-to-head advantage against Kings XI Punjab.
Just until their respective previous clashes, both KKR and KXIP were strugging to get things right, but KKR seems to be a sorted side now with its bowlers working wonders for the team. And after beating CSK in a close contest, KKR would be high on confidence.
KXIP skipper KL Rahul has a lot to worry, the team lost badly to SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous match.
It looks likely that Chris Gayle makes his first appearance for the Kings in the IPL 2020 against KKR.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 24, KXIP vs KKR cricket match:
When will the Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match take place?
The KXIP vs KKR IPL match will be held on October 10, Saturday.
Where will the KXIP vs KKR IPL match be played?
The venue for Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
What will be the timings of the KXIP vs KKR IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 24 between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 pm IST or 2:00 pm local time.
At what time KXIP vs KKR toss will take place?
The KXIP vs KKR live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST or 1:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the KXIP vs KKR IPL match live?
The KXIP vs KKR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between KXIP vs KKR?
You can watch the live streaming of KXIP vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
