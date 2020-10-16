IPL 2020, Match 32: MI vs KKR live streaming, match and toss timing details

-
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will be upbeat about their clash in the IPL 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 32nd match of the tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.
Mumbai currently stands with five wins in seven games in the tournament. The duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have picked over 20 wickets, with Rahul Chahar chipping in in the middle overs.
On the other hand, KKR, with four wins in seven games, is looking for some consistency.
With a lot of uncertainty surrounding Sunil Narine's action, KKR might have to tinker around with their combination.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 32, MI vs KKR cricket match:
When will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match take place?
The MI vs KKR IPL match will be held on October 16, Friday.
Where will the MI vs KKR IPL match be played?
The venue for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
What will be the timings of the MI vs KKR IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 32 between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time MI vs KKR toss will take place?
The MI vs KKR live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the MI vs KKR IPL match live?
The MI vs KKR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between MI vs KKR?
You can watch the live streaming of MI vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
