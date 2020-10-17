IPL 2020, Match 33: RR vs RCB live streaming, match and toss timing details

-
-
In the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore would aim to get their strategy right after some inexplicable decisions during the loss to Kings XI Punjab when they take on an erratic Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Saturday.
The Virat Kohli-led RCB has won five of its eight games on the back of all-round performances but seemingly blundered in the eight-wicket defeat to laggards KXIP on Thursday.
On the other hand, the Royals' campaign this season has been marred by numerous top-order collapses, forcing the lower half to pull them across the finish line.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 33, RR vs RCB cricket match:
When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match take place?
The RR vs RCB IPL match will be held on October 17, Saturday.
Where will the RR vs RCB IPL match be played?
The venue for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the RR vs RCB IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 33 between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 3:30 pm IST or 2:00 pm local time.
At what time RR vs RCB toss will take place?
The RR vs RCB live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST or 1:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the RR vs RCB IPL match live?
The RR vs RCB IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between RR vs RCB?
You can watch the live streaming of RR vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
