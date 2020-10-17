IPL 2020, Match 34: DC vs CSK live streaming, match and toss timing details

-
-
In match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday
The Capitals will come into the match off a win over the Rajasthan Royals while Chennai defeated SunRisers Hydreabad in its previous clash. Skipper Shreyas Iyer's injury will be a concern for Delhi. Delhi bowlers are likely to give a tough time to Chennai batsmen, especially with Rabada, Ashwin, and Nortje in top form.
MS Dhoni will have a tough task ahead as the race for the playoffs intensifies, while Delhi would look to pip Mumbai Indians for the pole position in IPL 2020 Points Table.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 34, DC vs CSK cricket match:
When will the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match take place?
The DC vs CSK IPL match will be held on October 17, Saturday.
Where will the DC vs CSK IPL match be played?
The venue for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match is Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the DC vs CSK IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 34 between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time DC vs CSK toss will take place?
The DC vs CSK live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the DC vs CSK IPL match live?
The DC vs CSK IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between DC vs CSK?
You can watch the live streaming of DC vs CSK match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
