LIVE: IPL 2020 CSK vs DC - Will Delhi captain Iyer play today's match?

At CSK vs DC toss, both captains will look to bat first as wickets in UAE getting slow and hard to chase down a score in excess of 170. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Shreyas Iyer captain of Delhi Capitals in pain after hurting his shoulder during DC vs RR match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 14th October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCIS
In today’s second match of Indian Premier league 2020 (IPL 2020), Chennai Super kings will take on Delhi Capitals at Sharjah cricket stadium. It is still unclear whether Shreyas Iyer will lead Delhi today against Chennai but in absence Shikhar Dhawan will take the charge of the team. Delhi would be confident after sitting at the top half on the points table but injuries to key players, Iyer and Rishabh Pant, are a major concern for DC management.

Chennai, on the other hand, would to look take a revenge of previous defeat from the hands of Delhi in IPL 2020. Last time, when the two teams clashed this season Delhi defeated Chennai by 44 runs.
 
On IPL 2020 points table, Delhi Capitals can again gain the pole position if it wins today’s match while Chennai will jump to fourth position if Dhoni’s side emerges victorious.

CSK vs DC Live toss updates

The coin flip between Chennai’s Dhoni and Delhi’s captain will take place at 7 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss as chasing at Sharjah is not easy given the slow nature of the surface.

CSK vs DC playing 11

Chennai is likely to field an unchanged playing 11 while Delhi needs to replace captain Sheayas Iyer if he is not declared fit at the start of match. Aslo, it is not clear whether Rishabh Pant is fit or not.
 
CSK vs DC live streaming

The CSK vs DC live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
