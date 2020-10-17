LIVE: IPL 2020 CSK vs DC - Will Delhi captain Iyer play today's match?
At CSK vs DC toss, both captains will look to bat first as wickets in UAE getting slow and hard to chase down a score in excess of 170. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here
Topics
IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings | Delhi Capitals
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Shreyas Iyer captain of Delhi Capitals in pain after hurting his shoulder during DC vs RR match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 14th October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCIS
Chennai, on the other hand, would to look take a revenge of previous defeat from the hands of Delhi in IPL 2020. Last time, when the two teams clashed this season Delhi defeated Chennai by 44 runs.
On IPL 2020 points table, Delhi Capitals can again gain the pole position if it wins today’s match while Chennai will jump to fourth position if Dhoni’s side emerges victorious.
CSK vs DC Live toss updatesThe coin flip between Chennai’s Dhoni and Delhi’s captain will take place at 7 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss as chasing at Sharjah is not easy given the slow nature of the surface.
CSK vs DC playing 11Chennai is likely to field an unchanged playing 11 while Delhi needs to replace captain Sheayas Iyer if he is not declared fit at the start of match. Aslo, it is not clear whether Rishabh Pant is fit or not.
IPL live score: CSK vs DC full scorecard
CSK vs DC live streaming
The CSK vs DC live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
