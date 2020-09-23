IPL 2020, Match 5: KKR vs MI live streaming, match and toss timing details

-
-
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would look to start its IPL 2020 campaign with a win, when the Karthik-led side face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the fifth match of 13th edition of Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai would look to fix the weak spots after faltering in its opening clash against Chennai Super Kings.
Check 2020 IPL latest news
Why Morgan should start in KKR playing 11?
KKR is boosted by the inclusion of Eoin Morgan, best white ball captain in international cricket at the moment, and his presence can come handy for Dinesh Karthik in the crunch situations.
Mumbai may field unchanged playing 11 from 1st match
Mumbai is likely to go unchanged from its previous match combination. Being one of the most balanced sides, Mumbai would look to put some pressure on Karthik & company, considering the Mumbai based franchise already played a match on the ground and know the nature of the pitch.
Check IPL points table and team standings here
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 5, KKR vs MI cricket match:
When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL match take place?
The KKR vs MI IPL match will be held on September 23, Wednesday.
Where will the KKR vs MI IPL match be played?
The venue for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
What will be the timings of the KKR vs MI IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 5 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time KKR vs MI toss will take place?
The KKR vs MI live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs MI IPL match live?
The KKR vs MI IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between KKR vs MI?
You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs MI match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
