IPL 2020, Match 51: DC vs MI live streaming, match and toss timing details

In match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (DC) will take on (MI) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.



After three consecutive losses, Delhi would look to avoid another embarassment as the side has fallen flat in terms of performance.

Delhi's bolwers are leaking too many runs while the batting unit finds it tough to put good partnerships. Shikhar Dhawan has failed to score in the last two matches while bringing Ajinkya Rahane in place of Prithvi Shaw has't worked that well for the side.



Rishabh Pant's bat has been silent throughout the series and as the league stage comes near conclusion, Delhi needs a win to confirmed its place in the playoffs.

Mumbai would be a bit relaxed after sealing a spot in the playoffs. Despite Rohit Sharma out due to injury, the team has players that can take the team to victory on their own.



Here’s all you need to know about Match 51, DC vs MI cricket match:

When will the vs IPL match take place?

The DC vs MI IPL match will be held on October 31, Saturday.

Where will the DC vs MI IPL match be played?

The venue for vs match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What will be the timings of the DC vs MI IPL match?

The Match 51 between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians will begin at 3:30 pm IST or 2:00 pm local time.

At what time DC vs MI toss will take place?

The DC vs MI live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST or 1:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the DC vs MI IPL match live?

The DC vs MI IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between DC vs MI?

You can watch the live streaming of DC vs MI match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.