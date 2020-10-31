IPL 2020, Match 51: DC vs MI playing 11 prediction and head to head details

-
In match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Delhi has suffered three consecutive losses and it has 14 points from 12 games so far while Mumbai has confirmed its place for the playoffs. Another loss could spoil the equation for Delhi as KXIP, KKR are quickly climbing the points table ladder while RCB has already left Delhi behind to reach second spot.
Mumbai may look to experiment with its line up as it has two matches in hand and in the absence of Rohit Sharma, they may make strategy for the big matches ahead in playoffs.
Delhi could also consider tweaking its playing 11 as the current line-up has fallen flat in front of tough situations.
DC vs MI playing 11 prediction
Delhi Capitals
Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande.
Mumbai Indians
Quinton de Kock (WK), Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard (C), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah
IPL 2020, Match 51: DC vs MI Pitch report
Dubai has seen batsmen and bowlers benefiting from the pitch as its nature has changed a lot. SRH put up a 200-plus score here with Delhi perished in the second innings. Hence, anything is possible only if the teams have the right attack.
DC vs MI head to head
Total matches: 20
KXIP won: 9
RR won: 11
No result: 0
DC vs MI Squads
Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan
