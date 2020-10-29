KKR to KXIP: IPL 2020 playoffs qualification scenario of all the teams

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020 SRH vs DC highlights: SRH win by 88 runs, keep playoffs hope alive
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI highlights: MI ends CSK playoffs hope; beats by 10 wkts
HIGHLIGHTS: KXIP pulls a miraculous win against SRH, stays in playoffs race
IPL 2020, MI vs RR highlights: Stokes century helps RR win by 8 wickets
IPL 2020, RCB vs MI highlights: Mumbai wins by 5 wkts; seals playoff berth
-
The league stage of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is in last week and race for playoffs has made the IPL interesting with seven teams in the fray for playoffs' qualification. Chennai Super Kings is the only team which has already been eliminated from playoffs race. Mumbai Indians is almost qualified for the playoffs after reaching 16 points and having a positive Net run rate.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
IPL 2020 playoffs qualification scenarios of all the teams:
Mumbai Indians (Rank 1)
- Points: 16
- Remaining matches: Delhi Capitals (October 31), Sunrisers Hyderabad (November 3)
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rank 2)
- Points: 14
- Remaining matches: Sunrisers Hyderabad (October 1), Delhi Capitals (November 2)
Delhi Capitals (Rank 3)
- Points: 14
- Remaining matches: Mumbai Indians (October 31), Royal Challengers Bangalore (November 2)
Kings XI Punjab (Rank 4)
- Points: 12
- Matches remaining: Rajasthan Royals (October 30)
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Points: 12
- Remaining matches: Chennai Super Kings (October 29), Rajasthan Royals (November 1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Points: 10
- Remaining matches: Royal Challengers Bangalore (October 31), Mumbai Indians (November 3)
Rajasthan Royals
- Points: 10
- Remaining matches: KXIP (Oct 30) KKR (Nov 1)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor