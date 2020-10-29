JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

IPL 2020, Match 49: CSK vs KKR live streaming, match, toss timing details
Business Standard

KKR to KXIP: IPL 2020 playoffs qualification scenario of all the teams

Mumbai Indians has almost qualified for the playoffs, while Chennai Super Kings is already ruled out of IPL 2020 playoffs race

Topics
IPL 2020 | Indian Premier League | IPL Champions

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

IPL 2020, Indian Premier league
The general full and wide view of the DSC during match 47 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 27th October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

The league stage of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is in last week and race for playoffs has made the IPL interesting with seven teams in the fray for playoffs' qualification. Chennai Super Kings is the only team which has already been eliminated from playoffs race. Mumbai Indians is almost qualified for the playoffs after reaching 16 points and having a positive Net run rate.

Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here

IPL 2020 playoffs qualification scenarios of all the teams:

Mumbai Indians (Rank 1)

Mumbai Indians qualified for the IPL 2020 playoffs but a improbable mathematical scenario can stop its qualification.

Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rank 2)

RCB is almost through to the playoffs but, a defeat from the hands of Mumbai Indians could affect its plans of being in the top two. If Bangalore loses the remaining two matches, then it will have to hope that one of KKR or KXIP lose one of their remaining matches.

Delhi Capitals (Rank 3)

After losing its previous three matches in a row and need two points from its remaining two games. If it loses both its matches, then DC’s qualification scenario will get tricky.

Kings XI Punjab (Rank 4)

On a five-game win spree, if Punjab wins bot remaining matches then it has a good chance of qualifying. If KXIP loses a game, then it can still make to playoffs given KRR and SRH lose all their games.

Kolkata Knight Riders

May face a tricky situation as KKKR has a poor net run rate if it doesn’t win both remaining matches and also hope for KXIP to drop points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH needs to win both its remaining matches first and then hope for KXIP, KKR and RR to significantly underperform in fag end of IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals

  • Points: 10
  • Remaining matches: KXIP (Oct 30) KKR (Nov 1)
Almost out of the IPL 2020 playoffs race but mathematical chances remain. Need to win both its remaining matches first, and then hope other results go its way (top 3 team to win all the remaining matches). However, poor NRR may go against them.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 29 2020. 16:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY