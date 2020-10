KKR to KXIP: IPL 2020 playoffs qualification scenario of all the teams

The league stage of 2020 (IPL 2020) is in last week and race for playoffs has made the IPL interesting with seven teams in the fray for playoffs' qualification. is the only team which has already been eliminated from playoffs race. is almost qualified for the playoffs after reaching 16 points and having a positive Net run rate.

(Rank 1)

Points: 16

Remaining matches: (October 31), (November 3)

qualified for the playoffs but a improbable mathematical scenario can stop its qualification.

(Rank 2)

Points: 14

Remaining matches: (October 1), (November 2)

RCB is almost through to the playoffs but, a defeat from the hands of Mumbai Indians could affect its plans of being in the top two. If Bangalore loses the remaining two matches, then it will have to hope that one of KKR or KXIP lose one of their remaining matches.

(Rank 3)

Points: 14

14 Remaining matches: Mumbai Indians (October 31), (November 2)

After losing its previous three matches in a row and need two points from its remaining two games. If it loses both its matches, then DC’s qualification scenario will get tricky.

(Rank 4)

Points: 12

Matches remaining: (October 30)

On a five-game win spree, if Punjab wins bot remaining matches then it has a good chance of qualifying. If KXIP loses a game, then it can still make to playoffs given KRR and SRH lose all their games.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Points: 12

Remaining matches: (October 29), (November 1)

May face a tricky situation as KKKR has a poor net run rate if it doesn’t win both remaining matches and also hope for KXIP to drop points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Points: 10

Remaining matches: (October 31), Mumbai Indians (November 3)

SRH needs to win both its remaining matches first and then hope for KXIP, KKR and RR to significantly underperform in fag end of

Rajasthan Royals

Points: 10

Remaining matches: KXIP (Oct 30) KKR (Nov 1)

Almost out of the IPL 2020 playoffs race but mathematical chances remain. Need to win both its remaining matches first, and then hope other results go its way (top 3 team to win all the remaining matches). However, poor NRR may go against them.