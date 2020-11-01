IPL 2020, Match 53: CSK vs KXIP live streaming, playing 11, toss timing

In match 53 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (CSK) will take on (KXIP) at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

MS Dhoni-led CSK has already exhausted its chances of making it into the playoffs but KL Rahul's KXIP would look to clinch two crucial points here and hope for mathematical equation to work in its favour.

Kings XI Punjab’s five-game winning streak came to a halt on Friday with their loss to Rajasthan Royals.

After stalling the playoff paths of RCB and KKR, CSK would look for another triumph and KXIP would be under pressure as they can't afford any slip here.

CSK vs KXIP Predicted Playing-11

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, (C&WK), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma,

Kings XI Punjab

(C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Here’s all you need to know about Match 53, CSK vs KXIP cricket match:

When will the vs IPL match take place?

The CSK vs KXIP IPL match will be held on November 1, Sunday.

Where will the CSK vs KXIP IPL match be played?

The venue for vs match is Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What will be the timings of the CSK vs KXIP IPL match?

The Match 53 between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab will begin at 3:30 pm IST or 2:00 pm local time.

At what time CSK vs KXIP toss will take place?

The CSK vs KXIP live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST or 1:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the CSK vs KXIP IPL match live?

The CSK vs KXIP IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between CSK vs KXIP?

You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs KXIP match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.