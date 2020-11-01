LIVE TOSS: IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP - Coin flip between Dhoni, Rahul at 3 pm
In the second half of IPL 2020, the team chasing has won more matches and it would be a tricky choice for captains after CSK vs KXIP toss. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here
Topics
IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings | Kings XI Punjab
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
KL Rahul. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
The defeat means KXIP's fate is not solely in its hands as even a win against CSK will not ensure them a play-off spot. The Punjab outfit will need other results to go their way.
KXIP playoffs qualification scenarios
If Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 points from 12 games) win its remain match and the loser of the Delhi Capitals (14) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (14) game finishes higher on the points table -- either in terms of points or by virtue of a superior net run rate -- than KXIP, then KL Rahul and his men will not qualify. KXIP’s playoffs hope also rely heavily on how KKR vs RR match would pan out in today’s second match.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
CSK vs KXIP Live toss updates
The coin flip between Chennai’s Dhoni and Punjab’s Rahul will take place at 3 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as if team batting first does not post a target in excess of 170 then chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Dhoni and Rahul choose to do after the toss.
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
CSK vs KXIP playing 11
Both the teams may make some changes in their playing 11s.
IPL live score: CSK vs KXIP full scorecard
CSK vs KXIP live streaming
The CSK vs KXIP live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 3:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Follow CSK vs KXIP live match updates here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More