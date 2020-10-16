IPL 2020: MI vs KKR playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

Rohit Sharma-led (MI) will be upbeat about their clash in the against (KKR) in the 32nd match of the tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to consolidate their position on the points table when they clash with an inconsistent The last time the two sides met in the current season, MI had thrashed KKR by 49 runs at the same venue, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

While they have in-form top-order comprising skipper Rohit and opener Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have provided stability to their side in the middle-order. The MI batters are at their peak and can rip apart the best of bowling attacks.

With the likes of Krunal Pandya, Keiron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, MI have some of the most destructive guns in their lower middle-order. On the other hand, KKR have plenty of issues in their backyard. Their major concern is the inconsistency of the players, especially their batsmen.

They do have Andre Russell in their middle-order. However, the Caribbean all-rounder hasn't been up to the expectations, managing merely 71 runs from seven games.

KKR, undoubtedly, possess some of the fine batsmen of the game, comprising opener Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, and skipper Dinesh Karthik. But they all have let their team down with inconsistent performance.

KKR's bowling has, however, performed better than the batters. Prasidh Krishna, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, and K Nagarkoti have been average with the ball and needs to up the ante as the league will head towards the business end.

While KKR will aim to avenge their last defeat, MI would be in no mood to spare any of their opponents in order to be at the pole position at the end of the league stage.

MI vs KKR playing 11 prediction

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton/Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna and Pat Cummins

IPL 2020, Match 32: MI vs KKR Pitch report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium favours both pcaers and spinners despite the dew factor. Batting first would be ideal considering it will get slow as game proresses.

MI vs KKR head to head

Total matches: 26

MI won: 20

KKR won: 6

No result: 0

MI vs KKR squads

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi.