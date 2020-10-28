IPL 2020: MI vs RCB playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

-
-
In match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.
Mumbai Indians is at the top spot in the IPL 2020 points table however it has lost it skipper Rohit Sharma to an injury last week, and it looks unlikely that he will be able to join the team anytime soon.
Mumbai Indians boasts a strong bowling attack with the likes of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore is also a formidable opponent with a strong batting and bowling line up.
Both Bangalore and Mumbai would look to clinch two points from this game and seal playoffs berth.
MI vs RCB playing 11 prediction
Mumbai Indians
Quinton de Kock (WK), Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard (C), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Umesh Yadav/Mohammed Siraj
IPL 2020, Match 48: MI vs RCB Pitch report
The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is slowing down with pacers enjoting early swing but spinner leading from middle overs. Both skippers would look to chase
MI vs RCB head to head
Total matches: 26
MI won: 16
RCB won: 10
No result: 0
MI vs RCB Squads
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa
