IPL 2020: MI vs RCB playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

In match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (MI) will take on (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

is at the top spot in the points table however it has lost it skipper Rohit Sharma to an injury last week, and it looks unlikely that he will be able to join the team anytime soon.



boasts a strong bowling attack with the likes of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. However, is also a formidable opponent with a strong batting and bowling line up.

Both Bangalore and Mumbai would look to clinch two points from this game and seal playoffs berth.



MI vs RCB playing 11 prediction

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (WK), Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard (C), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Umesh Yadav/Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2020, Match 48: MI vs RCB Pitch report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is slowing down with pacers enjoting early swing but spinner leading from middle overs. Both skippers would look to chase

MI vs RCB head to head

Total matches: 26

MI won: 16

RCB won: 10

No result: 0

MI vs RCB Squads

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa