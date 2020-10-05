IPL 2020: MI vs RR playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details

In match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

would be desparate for a win after losing two consecutive matches. The batting relies mostly on Steve Smith and Sanju Samson while Jos Buttler hasn't shined yet.

Another worry is the middle order in which Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag haven't been able to impress much.

In bowling department, Jofra Archer brings the much needed good spells, and a lot depends on Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, and Shreyas Gopal.

MI doesn't have much to worry, it all seems to be working fine for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Hardik and Pollard are smashing every other ball, and now Quinton de Kock has also joined the party.

In all probability, Mumbai would go as favourites into this clash.

IPL 2020, Match 20: MI vs RR Pitch report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium favours bowlers, especially spinners in middle overs. In all likelihood, both teams would prefer chasing at this ground as dew could playa key role.

MI vs RR playing 11 prediction:

Mumbai Indians

(C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals



Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat.

MI vs RR head-to-head Total matches: 23 MI won: 11 RR won: 11 No result: 1

Squads:

Mumbai Indians

(C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.