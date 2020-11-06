IPL 2020 playoffs RCB vs SRH LIVE: Will Finch find place in RCB playing 11?
The last 5 matches at Abu Dhabi won by team chasing. Both Kohli and Warner will look to bowl after winning the toss. Check IPL 2020 playoffs live toss, playing 11 and SRH vs RCB toss prediction here
Topics
IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Sunrisers Hyderabad
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Virat Kohli and David Warner. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
IPL 2020 playoffs: RCB vs SRH Live toss updates
The coin flip between Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and Hyderabad’s David Warner will take place at 7 pm IST. The last 5 matches at Abu Dhabi won by team chasing. Both Kohli and Warner will look to bowl after winning the toss.
Eliminator: SRH vs RCB playing 11
There are some injury concerns in both the teams. Navdeep Saini did not played RCB’s last league game while Aaron Finch may return to RCB playing 11.
Qualifier 1: IPL live score, RCB vs SRH full scorecard
IPL 2020 playoffs: RCB vs SRH live streaming
The RCB vs SRH live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
