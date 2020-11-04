IPL 2020 playoffs: Winding down before facing Bumrah and Boult, says Dhawan

(DC) opener has said he is prepared to face Mumbai Indians’ (MI’s) leading wicket takers and Trent Boult ahead of the Qualifier 1 clash on Wednesday (November 5).

Talking about the MI-DC rivalry in Indian Premier League, Dhawan said he did not believe that Mumbai had an upper hand. He further said that Delhi had also performed well in all the three departments -- batting, bowling, and fielding – during the league stages of

However, the stats are not in favour of Delhi Capitals, given the Shreyas Iyer-led side has lost both its league games against this season.

"There is nothing like that (MI having an upper hand); we don't think that way. We came as a strong side too and we played good cricket in all three departments. We will stick to the plans and play accordingly," Dhawan said during a virtual press conference ahead of the MI vs DC Qualifier 1.

Dhawan also said the four-match losing streak proved a good lesson for Delhi, as the team came back stronger. On the other hand, the team is confident after its win against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore which sealed Delhi's place in the playoffs.

Dhawan on Rohit Sharma’s form after injury

Asked if there would be a psychological advantage, considering Rohit Sharma was returning from an injury, Dhawan said DC would look to gain from that as "Rohit might not be in good touch after injury".

Dhawan on Rahane’s inclusion in DC playing 11

Asked if Rahane's presence in the middle gave him more freedom to play, Dhawan said it did take pressure away, as his presence gave the team more stability.

Dhawan on Shaw’s form

Talking about Prithvi Shaw’s form, Dhawan said the youngster timed the ball nicely and needed to stay calm and positive as everyone goes through a rough patch.

Asked if this IPL had been better for him, Dhawan said although he had been scoring runs in earlier seasons also, scoring two centuries and two ducks had made special for him.

Dhawan has scored 525 runs in 14 games in IPL 2020. He said his form in the tournament would also help him draw confidence for the upcoming Australia series. "It is important that once you score runs you draw confidence from it and take it to the next tour. Australia is a good bowling side and it's a good opportunity for me. It would be special playing for India after a long time."

Dhawan on Ponting’s coaching

The southpaw hailed coach Ricky Ponting’s presence and said that the Australian legend’s open-minded approach and clarity about the plans helped the players. "Ricky backs us as he provides a lot of clarity; he is open-minded and we have great a communication with him.

Asked if, given a chance, he fancied opening with Marcus Stoinis in the tournament, Dhawan said Stoinis was a good option for opening in the absence of Rahane and Shaw. "The support staff did think about it, but they did not discuss it with us. In the absence of Rahane and Shaw, he was one of the good options for us."