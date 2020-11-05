LIVE: IPL 2020 playoffs MI vs DC - Pacers hold key in Qualifier 1 today
Delhi is the only team in IPL history to not make into the finals and would be eyeing its maiden appearance. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, MI vs DC toss prediction, and playing 11 updates here
Qualifier 1: MI vs DC Live toss updates
The coin flip between Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer and Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as if team batting first does not post a target in excess of 170 then chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Rohit and Iyer choose to do after the toss.
DC vs MI playing 11
Mumbai Indians has rested some key players in build up to the Qualifier 1 and all those will return to playing 11. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals is likely to retain the same playing 11 as its last league game.
MI tentative playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
DC tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Daniel Sams, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
IPL 2020 playoffs: MI vs DC live streaming
The MI vs DC live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
