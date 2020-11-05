JUST IN
LIVE: IPL 2020 playoffs MI vs DC - Pacers hold key in Qualifier 1 today

Delhi is the only team in IPL history to not make into the finals and would be eyeing its maiden appearance. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, MI vs DC toss prediction, and playing 11 updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

MI vs DC, IPL 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
The MI vs DC live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. Delhi will look to shake off the ghosts that haunted them in the closing stages of the league phase and put up a tough fight. Given the consistent show from Mumbai’s batsmen, the first IPL 2020 playoffs will be seen as battle of two star-studded bowling department of both the teams. Delhi is an only team in IPL history to not make into the finals and would be eyeing its maiden appearance in the IPL final.

Qualifier 1: MI vs DC Live toss updates
 
The coin flip between Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer and Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as if team batting first does not post a target in excess of 170 then chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Rohit and Iyer choose to do after the toss.
 
DC vs MI playing 11
 
Mumbai Indians has rested some key players in build up to the Qualifier 1 and all those will return to playing 11. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals is likely to retain the same playing 11 as its last league game.
 
MI tentative playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
 
DC tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Daniel Sams, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
 
Qualifier 1: IPL live score, MI vs DC full scorecard
 
 
 
IPL 2020 playoffs: MI vs DC live streaming
 
The MI vs DC live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
Follow MI vs DC live match updates here
 
 

